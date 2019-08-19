Maxim Group Analysts Give GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) a $3.00 Price Target

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) has been assigned a $3.00 target price by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of GVP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,313. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

In other GSE Systems news, CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 100,000 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 169.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

