Maxim Group Analysts Give Tuanche (NYSE:TC) a $13.00 Price Target

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) has been given a $13.00 target price by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 276.81% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:TC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 15,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45. Tuanche has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Get Tuanche alerts:

Tuanche (NYSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuanche stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tuanche (NYSE:TC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Tuanche as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tuanche

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuanche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.