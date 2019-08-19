McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.17

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $12.31. McMillan Shakespeare shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 388,555 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$13.15.

About McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

