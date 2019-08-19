Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,899 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,899 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $988,988.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,198,178.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,850 shares of company stock worth $49,587,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.37. 43,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

