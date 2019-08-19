Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. 24,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,871. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,395.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,593 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $184,262.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.