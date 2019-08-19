Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.7% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after purchasing an additional 862,102 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 127.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 861,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.94. 2,263,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,801 shares of company stock worth $6,301,684. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.