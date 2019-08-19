Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.13. 2,367,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

