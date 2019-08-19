Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,826 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 25,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 21,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $222.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

