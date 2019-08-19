Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,975 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,375. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

