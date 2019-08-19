Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

BIIB stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.35. 383,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $358.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.12 and a 200-day moving average of $255.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

