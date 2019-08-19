Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. 96,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,303,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

