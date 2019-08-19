MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $130,299.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $130,299.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.01348992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.