Melon Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00039233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Kraken and Liqui. Melon has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $12,402.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00266081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.01354006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, Kraken, Radar Relay, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.