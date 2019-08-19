MESG (MESG) Market Cap Reaches $812,947.00

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. MESG has a market capitalization of $812,947.00 and approximately $149,579.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESG token can now be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, MESG has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MESG Token Profile

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,164,675 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation. MESG’s official message board is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official website is mesg.com.

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

