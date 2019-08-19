MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a negative rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MGM opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 264,889 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $7,305,638.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 1,139,138 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $29,412,543.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,317,360 shares of company stock worth $140,880,100. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

