Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of ASX MAM opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Monday. Microequities Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of A$0.25 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of A$0.69 ($0.49). The firm has a market cap of $42.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.34.

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited operates as a microcap and small cap fund manager in Australia. The company also manages investment funds. It serves high net worth investors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

