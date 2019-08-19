MinexCoin (MNX) Trading Down 16.8% This Week

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. MinexCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $131,605.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00269019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.16 or 0.01328166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095520 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,385,960 coins and its circulating supply is 5,755,163 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

