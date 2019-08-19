Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX:MEP)’s stock price rose 15.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), approximately 1,838,007 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.04.

About Minotaur Exploration (ASX:MEP)

Minotaur Exploration Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral tenements in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, nickel, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in various mineral exploration tenements located in South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia.

