Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.49. 68,262 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.87. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.80.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.