Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

MSON has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Misonix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Misonix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of MSON opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Misonix has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Misonix by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Misonix by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

