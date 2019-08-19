Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Mixin has a total market cap of $108.06 million and $466,921.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can now be bought for $236.61 or 0.02195420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000255 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

