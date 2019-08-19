Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

GWX traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,576. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

