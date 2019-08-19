Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 486 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $32.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

