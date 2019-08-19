Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.51. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.72 and a 52-week high of $174.26.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.