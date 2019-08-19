Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Price Up 8.5% After Strong Earnings

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) rose 8.5% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 318,719 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,675,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

MBRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,880,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 676,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 24.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.