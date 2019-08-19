MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $1.57 on Top Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00014628 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Fisco, CryptoBridge and Bitbank. MonaCoin has a market cap of $103.19 million and $1.31 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,735.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.01873275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.19 or 0.03002310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00715718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00818249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00051485 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00501130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00130561 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, QBTC, Upbit, Fisco, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

