Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Monero has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $86.20 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $87.54 or 0.00818259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Instant Bitex, Upbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,163,201 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Coinbe, Bisq, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Kraken, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, TradeOgre, Ovis, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Nanex, Coinut, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, B2BX, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Mercatox, DragonEX, Binance, Braziliex, Graviex, Bitfinex, Crex24, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Bitlish, Exmo, Poloniex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

