Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Buys $20,645.50 in Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Steven B. Wolgin bought 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $20,645.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,257. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter worth $9,434,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,426,000 after purchasing an additional 306,988 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 238,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

