Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 23,076 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Proofpoint accounts for about 1.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other Proofpoint news, Director Michael M. Johnson sold 843 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $103,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,615 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $281,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,372 shares of company stock worth $10,139,246 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.55. 234,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.66. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

