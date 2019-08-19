Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 58,750 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,258 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,750 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,709,381 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $165,944,000 after buying an additional 1,889,337 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 232.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,998,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,989,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $425,144,000 after buying an additional 1,136,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. 2,328,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

