Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 109,201 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 109,201 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pembina Pipeline worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.3% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 23,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBA traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

