Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.76

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and traded as low as $80.07. Moog shares last traded at $80.07, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $740.97 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Moog Company Profile (NYSE:MOG.B)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

