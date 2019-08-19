Morgan Stanley Analysts Give South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) a $30.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 288,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,120. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,297,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,543,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 73,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

