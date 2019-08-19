Morgan Stanley Reiterates $84.00 Price Target for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.79. 3,661,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,270,347. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.