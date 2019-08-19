Motorcycle (ASX:MTO) Shares Up 2.4%

Motorcycle HLDG (ASX:MTO) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.71 ($1.21) and last traded at A$1.70 ($1.21), 35,206 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.66 ($1.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $104.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.49.

In other Motorcycle news, insider David Ahmet 96,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th.

About Motorcycle (ASX:MTO)

MotorCycle Holdings Limited operates as a motorcycle dealer in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, and accessories and parts; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

