Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) has been given a $38.00 price target by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 91.05% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.54.

MUR traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,440. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.94. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,900,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,497,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 643.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 237,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

