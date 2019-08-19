MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.74% of MVC Capital worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MVC. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MVC Capital in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 566,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 64,145 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MVC Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 11,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $103,707.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 998,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 608,310 shares of MVC Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $985,462.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,228,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,433,240 shares of company stock worth $4,087,843. 8.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MVC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.09. 614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. MVC Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. MVC Capital’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.