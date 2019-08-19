MVL (MVL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,565.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, MVL has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $87,565.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cashierest, IDCM and Cryptology.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.10 or 0.04769123 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000917 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,649,476,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, CoinBene, IDEX, Cryptology and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.