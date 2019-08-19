Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 38,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 177,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $359,513.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,597.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

NBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 147,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,882,701. The company has a market capitalization of $646.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.51. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

