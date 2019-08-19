Namecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,354.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $7,354.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00007527 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Bitsane. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.03056690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00783715 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019065 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Poloniex, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, WEX, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Livecoin and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.