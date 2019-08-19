Nano (NANO) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Nano has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $138.36 million and $2.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00009699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, CoinFalcon, Gate.io and Koinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,708.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.34 or 0.01862228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.16 or 0.03000180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00713037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00814353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00498628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00130631 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitinka, CoinEx, Coindeal, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, RightBTC, Mercatox, Nanex, OKEx, Koinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

