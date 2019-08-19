Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NGVC stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.41 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

