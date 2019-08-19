Neblio (NEBL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $148,126.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00005134 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $148,126.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00024353 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011634 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00028450 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,464,077 coins and its circulating supply is 14,780,841 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.