Nebulas Market Capitalization Tops $34.53 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00006634 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, LBank, Allcoin and OKEx. Nebulas has a market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.14 or 0.04811626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000912 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,451,496 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BCEX, Binance, Neraex, Gate.io, LBank, Allcoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

