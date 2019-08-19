NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.86

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 30564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $27.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 83,695 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

