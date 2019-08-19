Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.48). Neon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01).

Several research firms recently commented on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 57,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

