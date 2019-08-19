Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.87. 167,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,673. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Neos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

