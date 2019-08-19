NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 93,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,426. The company has a market capitalization of $339.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

