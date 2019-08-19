NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.80

Shares of NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and traded as high as $20.92. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 59,313 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$18.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

