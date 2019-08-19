Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.42.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $151.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nice has a 52 week low of $100.54 and a 52 week high of $155.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Nice during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nice during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Nice by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

